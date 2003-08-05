The Best Brands

advertisement
By Heath Row

Last month, a poll conducted by Harris Interactive found that Sony is the “best brand.” Kraft, Dell, General Motors, and Microsoft fill out the top five. The poll suggests that corporate reputation is tightly tied to brand image — and, intriguingly, all of the top brands are company names. In your organization, how much effort goes into branding products and services? How much goes into branding the company itself?

