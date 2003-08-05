advertisement
People Power

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Flash Mobs are seemingly unplanned and uncoordinated gatherings of people meeting in a public location for a brief period of time. Last week, one took place in Boston. This weekend, one will happen in London. While these public performance art pranks are interesting, are there any business lessons to be learned from Flash Mobs? How does your organization mobilize its customers? Do you work with a sense of urgency — and fun?

