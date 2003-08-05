Dysfunction Junction

Patrick Lencioni, author of The Five Dysfunctions of a Team and president of the Table Group, now offers executive team workshops based on the book. Dates currently scheduled through March 2004 include stops in San Francisco, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. Lencioni will lead one-day workshops for 7-10 senior executives and their teams. Sessions will include “focused lecture,” discussion, and an online team assessment tool that can help identify a team’s strengths and weaknesses so participants can develop an action plan for long-term improvement.