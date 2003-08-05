Games People Play

The Austin Game Developers Conference takes place Sept. 11-12 in Austin, Texas. The two-day event focuses on next-generation technologies and business strategies for online multiplayer and mobile games. Speakers include staff from Electronic Arts, Sony Online Entertainment, Ubisoft, and Softbank Corp. The conference also features LivePitch, a matchmaking initiative that connects unsigned PC and console game developers with leading publishers such as Acclaim, Eidos, Konami, and Namco. Looks like a great way to learn what’s new in online and mobile game design and development.