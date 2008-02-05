The Leading Edge – Presidential Candidates Leave Your Dissonance at the Door

After rereading my previous blog, Obama, Clinton ’08 , I realized that what I was responding to in my switch to Obama in the number one position and Clinton in the number two position was the dissonance I was experiencing with regard to Hillary.

Dissonance occurs when what you see and hear doesn’t match what you feel and when that happens you step back and “buy out” vs. stepping forward and “buying in.” Another way of saying it is: Dissonance = What are you going to do for me?/What are you going to do to me?

The dissonance that gets triggered in me with Hillary Clinton is that there are many things she is qualified to do for us, but it is nearly canceled out by the worry of what she will do to us, when she is unhappy with something. I plead no contest to that being a double standard that many strong women face, namely if a man is adamant, he is aggressive; if a woman is adamant she’s a b**ch. There is another factor which adds to my dissonance. That’s the Bill factor. He is as much a liability as an asset and if Hillary became president, I honestly don’t know how much I would want him guiding her vs. her knowing her own mind and merely considering his input along with other advisors.

I know that in the corporate world there are many highly competent, but “people skill challenged” individuals that initially offend people, but once they get the job done and it helps everyone, their personality gets re-written (think Neutron Jack becoming Jack Welch, the best CEO of the last century).

Since “Super Tuesday” is yet to be decided, I will still go with Obama as President for the simple reason that if the world needs to see the US through different eyes, the world needs to believe that we have a president who is capable of looking at it through different eyes.

Something else that is not Hillary’s fault is that she represents the not so endearing part of “baby boomers” who are trying to desperately hold onto power rather than accepting that it is no longer their turn. I think the world would do well to have all the “baby boomers” pass the baton to the next generation(s) and give them their shot, graciously but not aggressively offering input whenever it is sought.

I don’t know how capable “baby boomers” are of letting go of the command and control that they have had for so long. I know that being a baby boomer, I struggle with that.