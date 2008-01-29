Innovation: Old Often Becomes New

Originality is overrated. Engineers are often told in engineering schools that a good design typically consists of 45% duplication, 45% slight modification and 10% originality. Those who follow this principle benefit from the experience of their predecessors. Their designs tend to work. That is the way it should be.

We think the 10% originality might be a little too high. Engineering tends to be expensive and slow. For many manufacturers, the engineering efforts involved in bringing something to market often become the bottleneck in the process. This is the case whether in designing the product or the process to produce it cost-effectively. Sales people often go out and pick up orders for something, having to later tell the customer that the engineers haven’t yet worked everything out.

Let’s take the example of the compressed air car. In the highly competitive car industry, it is being touted by many as the next big thing in car manufacturing. India’s largest carmaker, Tata Motors Ltd., is preparing to roll out a line of compressed air cars in 2008. These cars are expected to go about 100 km on a charge of air that costs about 1 euro or $1.50 and takes 2 to 3 minutes to fill up. You’d have a hard time buying a hot dog or a cup of coffee at that price.

Compressed air cars produce zero emissions, contain no fuel that can catch fire or spill and are cheap to make and run – getting 50,000 km on an oil change. Search “compressed air car” and you’ll get several pages of hits. But they are not new. Search “compressed air locomotive” and you’ll see what we mean.

Since the 1800s, thousands of compressed air locomotives have been produced for mainly the same reasons: cheap, safe, easy to fill and run, low maintenance and zero emissions. Most of these locomotives ended up in mines where miners couldn’t survive if there were toxic exhaust emissions.

Today’s cars and yesterday’s locomotives also share the same main drawback. A charge of compressed air doesn’t contain much energy compared to fossil fuels. The old locomotives didn’t go very far which was okay in the mines where these heavy beasts only needed to move a few carloads of ore for short distances. They weren’t able to compete with coal or oil fired steam locomotives that traveled between cities and across countries.