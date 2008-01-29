Work/Life: Bill and Hillary, Sittin’ in a Tree

I talked to a fellow at a party this past weekend that was disproportionately indignant about the way Bill Clinton is out there stumping for his wife. I say “disproportionately” because there are a lot of things wrong with the world worth getting angry about (like when you pull up too far away from the drive-thru window, that’s pretty infuriating, for one), and it makes me wonder why the idea of a man wanting his wife to succeed is so irritating to so many people. Sure, Bill’s anti-Obama comments were misplaced, but nothing along the lines of some of the ignorant things that came out of people’s mouths about Heath Ledger’s passing. And try as we might to hang our theories about Bill’s motivations out there (he’s trying to make up for his past, he can’t stay out of the spotlight, he wants to be able to sleep with another president), it’s futile to try and get inside someone else’s head. Start down that slippery slope, and you’ll go crazy trying to figure out what motivates people to appear on Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?

So, stripping away any personal feelings one may have about Bill and/or Hillary, is it really that upsetting that a person should get behind the ambitions of their spouse? All the male candidates trot out their devoted wives for photo ops along the campaign trail, and willing or unwilling, those spouses are clearly doing everything they can to make sure their hubbies give them a shot at one day eating a short stack off of a piece of White House china. Perhaps Bill’s championing can be seen as an abuse of his elevated stature, but there isn’t very much he can do about that. He believes in his wife, and he’s backing her run for President, just like we assume he would even if he had never progressed beyond the rank of alderman. And I know a few people who would say that he never really did. But, like I say, there are other things worth getting angry about (such as when that hourglass icon just sits there forever on your computer screen), and channeling everything that’s wrong in one’s life into the Clintons is getting old.

If my wife was running for office, I’d be out there with her. How could I not want to demonstrate how proud I would be of her? And something tells me I probably wouldn’t get through her campaign without calling one or other of her opponents some variant of “cheese head” just to spice things up. Of course, if she were to start a campaign, we would need to raise at least a million dollars. With that in mind, if both of the people reading this blog would only give 500 thousand each, we’d get there in no time. No matter what, when it comes to politics and politicians, always remember that it isn’t worth the stress to get angry about it all. Save your rage for some real injustice. (Like the fact that Amy Winehouse is up for so many Grammys.)