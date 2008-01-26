The Leading Edge – Real Men Don’t Eat Quiche or Like Hillary

There is a lot written about her not being tough enough for men plus a variety of other reasons. I think there is something else possibly going on. Men — and there are lots of them — whose swagger is fueled by bravado, ego and bullsh*t don’t like it when a women sees through it all and sees them for the immature fools that they sometimes are.

This may explain why so many men do not take their wives to functions where they are worried that she might roll her eyes to the ceiling every time he is acting boorish, pontificating or in other ways embarrassing himself that he is not aware of, or if he is doesn’t seem to care.

Perhaps men, Republicans and “good old boys” who are used to bullsh*ting each other or posturing with each other and where the unspoken contract is to not call each other on it are very uncomfortable with a woman who can see through it.

Even if she doesn’t say anything judgmental, they will believe that she is thinking those things and this can inhibit them in their “boys will be boys” play…and many men do not take kindly to being so inhibited.

Here’s Hillary’s dilemma. If she acts as if those things don’t bother her (when we know from biographies of some private spats with Bill when he demonstrated those qualities) when it appears that they do, then she is lying. On the other hand, if she does admit to those things bothering her, than she is being a controlling, judgmental bitch raining on a man’s parade.

This dilemma may not just cost her with men, but also with women who want to know who the real Hillary is.