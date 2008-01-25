Work/Life: How Many Grams of Fat Are In That Attitude?

Here’s one that slipped under the radar while the Republicans were bashing Hillary and Hillary was bashing Obama and Obama was bashing Hillary and Amy Winehouse was bashing herself.

Starting March 31, New York City fast-food chains (“chain” defined as an establishment that maintains fifteen or more outlets) will be required to post the fat content of their food on their menu boards. If I were Mickey D’s, I would be vanilla shaking in my boots.

But it does bring to mind that lots of things should carry posted information about how many grams of certain qualities they contain. Here a few tags I would enjoy seeing out there in the world:

CO-WORKER

Toxicity 1500 mg

Uncooperativeness 750mg

Incompetence 300g

RETAIL EMPLOYEE

Disaffectedness 2500mg

Unhelpfulness 130g

Sense of Entitlement 400mg

CONSULTANT

Authoritative 4300g

Paranoia-Inducing 120g

Billable Hours 45000873200008654g

SPOUSE

Thought Enough of You to Marry You 400mg

Calls You On Your Crap 1500mg

Thinks You Should Know What’s Wrong Without Having to Ask 300mg

Unconditional Love In Spite of How You Are 5200g