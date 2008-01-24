The Leading Edge – Heath Ledger, Your Children and You

As I recently wrote on my peoplejam.com blog: If you haven’t got time for your child’s pain, make the time; You can pay (attention) now, or you can pay (the consequences) later.

Heath Ledger dead at 28. We have no idea if Heath Ledger’s death involved drugs at all, but because of the early speculation, it has given me pause to think of what I am going to say below.

If it does in fact turn out to be drug related, perhaps we should be surprised that even more young adults and adults do not fall prey to drugs. In all likelihood, many more are under their spell, but they don’t quite go over the edge or are not famous enough to be “newsworthy.”

What is the real appeal of heroin and cocaine, or their lesser evil counterparts, alcohol/marijuana and amphetamines/speed? Are they a way for teens and young adults to escape or merely cope their lives or is there something else going on?

When young children and pre-teens step out into the world and fall on their face, they look back to their parents to be comforted by a mom and pumped up by a dad. If the connection is done in the right way that is neither too overprotective/indulgent, critical/abusive, nor absent/neglectful, but rather is guiding/supportive, that child will internalize that response from what psychologists refer to as a “caring surround” and call upon it when they hit a wall later on in life.

If that child didn’t have a supportive/guiding relationship with their mom and dad and instead had either the overprotective/indulgent, critical/abusive or absent/neglectful one because their parents were divorced, self-involved, or so in need of the comforting and pumping up themselves, the child has nothing to internalize to buttress its ego against the slings and arrows and raging hormones of everyday life as an adolescent.

What if you’re an adolescent or even a pre-adolescent stepping out into the world without an internalized protective screen? (Think of it as analogous to going out into a blazing hot sun without sunblock). What if in the midst of your uncertainty you discover uppers like cocaine or prescribed stimulants that you can borrow from friends that make you feel stronger and more confident than you actually feel? And what if like Icarus you’re flying too close to the sun on those uppers and your wax wings begin to melt throwing you into a free falling panic and you discover downers like heroin, alcohol, marijuana or prescribed downers like Xanax to ease the fall?