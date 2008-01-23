Adjust Your Rear View Mirror Before Launching a Product

When engineering, product development and marketing & sales people get together and do a great job in successfully pushing a new product into the market to rave reviews, things can still fall apart. There can still be important blind spots in the system to watch out for. Big companies are not immune to this problem.

We discovered a hole in Fujitsu’s warranty programs after we went out and bought their latest Scansnap S510 office scanner a few weeks ago. We learned about the product from others, mainly online, who were successfully using these to help convert their offices to paperless environments. We bought one.

We’re located in Canada and when we first learned about the scanner, were unable to find it at our local retailers or at the big box office stores that we normally go to for this type of equipment. We got a good deal on a new unit from a U.S. retailer that has an active online sales business into Canada. We learned that unlike in the United States where the product is widely available, the Canadian distribution channels are shallow. We were delighted at how well the scanner worked until the camera module fried.

When someone called Fujitsu USA via the 1-800 number on the warranty card, after listening to muzak for almost an hour to get service, managed to walk through the technical service process to determine it was indeed a hardware problem.

That is when the ping pong started. Fujitsu USA referred us to Fujitsu Canada who referred us back to the American office. Fujitsu USA doesn’t service units outside of the USA and Fujitsu Canada does not service units that they didn’t sell in Canada. We suddenly felt like homeless outcasts from the Fujitsu family.

Ideally, the Canadian office should be the one providing the warranty service because they have regional drop-off centers plus a great and efficient technical service infrastructure designed specifically to service Canadian customers. In our follow up with Fujitsu Canada, the issue from their perspective was that they did not make a dime from the sale of the scanner we bought from the American supplier and that the warranty service would come out of their budget if they fixed our scanner. The American response was that there was no way within the existing system for the Canadian office to bill the U.S. office for warranty service on units that were bought in the United States and that ended up in Canada.