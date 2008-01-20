The Leading Edge – A Regret Free Career and Life

Regret is what happens when you’re busy making plans… that you never follow through on.

(with appreciation and regrets to John Lennon)

Ah…a life with no regrets. Is it possible? Yes, if you utilize Macro Strategic Planning, a 6 step process created by entrepreneur and wealth advisor, Bruce Wright, founder and owner of MacroStrategicDesign.

Step 1: Vision – clearly see the life you want to be living vs. merely wanting to feel happy without any vision for creating it

Step 2: Commitment – primed to take action, which you will do when your vision is compelling and convincing to you over a period of time without continually jumping to other ideas

Step 3: Goals – milestones on the way to that vision you will reach 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 3 years, 5 years down the road

Step 4: Strategies – plans you will follow to reach those goals