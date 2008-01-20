The Leading Edge – A Regret Free Career and Life

Regret is what happens
when you’re busy making plans…
that you never follow through on.
(with appreciation and regrets to John Lennon)
Ah…a life with no regrets. Is it possible? Yes, if you utilize Macro Strategic Planning, a 6 step process created by entrepreneur and wealth advisor, Bruce Wright, founder and owner of MacroStrategicDesign.
Step 1: Vision – clearly see the life you want to be living vs. merely wanting to feel happy without any vision for creating it
Step 2: Commitment – primed to take action, which you will do when your vision is compelling and convincing to you over a period of time without continually jumping to other ideas
Step 3: Goals – milestones on the way to that vision you will reach 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 3 years, 5 years down the road
Step 4: Strategies – plans you will follow to reach those goals
Step 5: Tactics – actions you will take to make those strategies effective
Step 6: Tools – items that will give you the opportunity to execute your strategy
After I learned it, I realized that I achieved all of my major accomplishments in life by adhering to these 6 steps without being conscious of them. Had I known about this template for turning dreams into reality, it would have saved me a lot of time…and hassle.
