Careers: Bank of America Hires an Avatar

When I get a warm and fuzzy feeling about a bank it’s usually because I’m watching a tearjerker TV commercial. Some bank has rebuilt a blighted neighborhood or loaned an underprivileged mom the dough to build a bakery.

Until recently, I never saw a commercial that made me want to work for a bank. Between the mortgage crisis, the falling dollar, bank consolidations, and layoffs, the financial services field seems just as appealing to me as military service.

Upon learning that Bank of America had acquired Countrywide Financial, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, for the bargain basement price of $4 billion most people would have called their stock broker or sussed out the situation on Yahoo! Finance. Not me, I checked out B-of-A’s careers site.

So why is this banking giant tugging at our heartstrings? Here’s something you might not have considered in view of its layoffs: the giant bank is talent constrained.

You can tell Bank of America has invested a few bucks to create one of the better career sites in the financial services field. I recently interviewed the SVP in charge of the operation. You would think I was probing him about the New England Patriots’ playbook for all the answers he gave me.

“It is meant to connect the candidates to the culture,” reveals the possibly gregarious Thomas Becker, SVP of Talent Sourcing.

Becker wouldn’t tell me what adding video to their site had done, except to say it had done good things. He was non-responsive about any of the following post-video changes: