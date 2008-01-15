Work/Life: There’s Always Room For More Football Metaphors

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and there’s nothing like watching a bunch of very large men get into altercations over some pigskin to inspire new ideas. So, this morning at breakfast I unveiled to my family a new spirit of cooperation: I gave a Power Point presentation on how we could benefit from treating our work/life balance like a football game.

For a start, the home will be referred to as “the gridiron.” This will establish that, as a family, we need to get out there and fight if we’re going to achieve success.

Flags: each member of the family is allowed to throw down yellow penalty flags whenever another member exhibits behavior that offends their sensibilities. These are personal fouls, and are punishable by a 15-yard “get out of my face” penalty. They include:

1. Clipping: When a family member is so eager to reprimand another for a work/life violation that they do not let them finish their sentence.

2. Holding: Preventing someone from getting to an appointment by hiding the car keys.

3. Offside: A “line of scrimmage” will be set up between the pantry and the garage, and it cannot be crossed until I come up with a good enough reason why I’m getting into the car and leaving. (“Because I want to play with my GPS,” for example, is not a valid notion.)