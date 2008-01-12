The Leading Edge – Why I switched to Hillary Clinton

In a sweet, sincere voice she said, “I hope you’ll support my mom.” I had been undecided between her mom, Barack Obama and John Edwards. To be honest I was leaning away from her mom toward the other candidates, but in a few moments of looking into Chelsea’s earnest eyes, it became clear to me why I have now switched to Hillary for President. It was the same earnestness I sensed in Hillary in New Hampshire.

Regarding Hillary vs. Barack Obama I thought, “On Inauguration Day would I want someone who could hit the ground ready to run this country or someone who would hit the ground needing to learn how to run this country?”

I thought of JFK who when elected, hit the ground needing to learn how to run this country and how not trusting his instincts led to missteps at the Bay of Pigs. It was only in the crucible of the Cuban Missile Crisis that JFK turned to his own “true North” and helped America dodge a bullet while we teetered on the brink of nuclear war. If JFK were alive today and were given the choice between a President ready to take control on inauguration day vs. one who needed to get up to speed, I believe that even he would choose the former, probably knowing that its not wise to leave so much to chance.

As much as I appreciate Obama’s freshness, newness and passion, I am not eager to put a President in the driver’s seat, who needs to get up to speed to do what’s best for this country. I also know first hand how much experience has helped me develop judgment in my professional and personal life and that there is no substitute for it. I think the best ticket — if egos could be put aside and replaced with collaboration to do what’s best for this country — would be Clinton-Obama ’08 and ’12 (where Barack can learn all he doesn’t know now to prepare him for the presidency) and then Obama-someone he can mentor ’16.

With regard to John Edwards who I met briefly at a focus group last year, as attractive and appealing a candidate is, I get the sense that he is more about winning (you can take the boy out of the litigator, but you can’t take the litigator out of the boy) and more transactional than transformational.

I felt that way about Hillary until her near tears moment in New Hampshire. Some will wonder whether that show of emotion was calculated and insincere. I do not agree. In that moment I saw her shedding the mantle of her handlers, possibly including even her husband, and letting an earnest desire to help our country push out from behind all the egos and politicking that had eclipsed it.