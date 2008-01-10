Meetings Unbound and Unwired…Windows Meeting Space

Wouldn’t it be great if next time you had a presentation, if you could just turn on your laptop, hit a button and instantly share your PowerPoint, handouts and more without an internet connection? What if while on a plane, you were able to hold a whiteboard session with a coworker 10 rows away. A true on the fly collaboration tool.

Well, wish no more. If you have not played with Windows Meeting Space, then you have missed out on one of the best features in Vista Business and Vista Ultimate Edition.

Windows Meeting Space is a peer-to-peer application that operates directly between personal computers. No server infrastructure is involved even when you use the application over a corporate LAN or WLAN. Also, Windows Meeting Space is designed to enhance and support spontaneous and informal small-group collaboration (up to 10 concurrent users). It is is designed to help you collaborate from different locations, across corporate boundaries, and on different networks over the Internet.

Some notable features include:

Unlike Live Meeting which is designed to help you collaborate from different locations, across corporate boundaries, and on different networks over the Internet. Meeting Space is an Ad Hoc tool requiring no internet, LAN or WAN access.

It’s secure. Invitations and participant authentication are handled by using certificates derived through a common password exchange and verification between the session creator and the attendees.

In Windows Meeting Space, just like Live Meeting, the initiator can pass control to others.