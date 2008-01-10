Meetings Unbound and Unwired…Windows Meeting Space

Wouldn’t it be great if next time you had a presentation, if you could just turn on your laptop, hit a button and instantly share your PowerPoint, handouts and more without an internet connection? What if while on a plane, you were able to hold a whiteboard session with a coworker 10 rows away. A true on the fly collaboration tool.
Well, wish no more. If you have not played with Windows Meeting Space, then you have missed out on one of the best features in Vista Business and Vista Ultimate Edition.
Windows Meeting Space is a peer-to-peer application that operates directly between personal computers. No server infrastructure is involved even when you use the application over a corporate LAN or WLAN. Also, Windows Meeting Space is designed to enhance and support spontaneous and informal small-group collaboration (up to 10 concurrent users). It is is designed to help you collaborate from different locations, across corporate boundaries, and on different networks over the Internet.
Some notable features include:
Unlike Live Meeting which is designed to help you collaborate from different locations, across corporate boundaries, and on different networks over the Internet. Meeting Space is an Ad Hoc tool requiring no internet, LAN or WAN access.
It’s secure. Invitations and participant authentication are handled by using certificates derived through a common password exchange and verification between the session creator and the attendees.
In Windows Meeting Space, just like Live Meeting, the initiator can pass control to others.
No more swapping USB drives, all handouts can be shared in the session. When participants add a file to the handouts area, everyone gets a copy
If one group member makes a change to a file and saves it in the session, those changes are replicated immediately for all session members. When participants leave, they can save a “final” copy of the handout to their local hard drives. This alleviates the pain of managing multiple versions. Everyone can have an identical copy that reflects the results of your meeting. Allows for ad hoc chalk talks among participants.
Note- this product required IPv6 to be enabled on your laptop as it utilizes the peer to peer framework.
If you have not played with this tool yet, I encourage you to try it. I am a huge face of Live Meeting and have been using it for several years. If you know Live Meeting, you know how to use Meeting Space.
Let me know what you think and if this has removed some boundaries in your next conference room or outdoor lunch meeting.
Stephen
Stephen is Sr. Partner and Network Architect with Odyssey Consulting Group and a Microsoft MVP for Network Technologies.
Special thanks to my friends at Microsoft for the Meeting Space data sheets.