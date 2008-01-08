Work/Life: Top Five Work+Life “Fit” Resolutions for 2008

As we begin the New Year, let me throw my hat into the ring of resolution-making and share what I think should be the Top Five Work+Life Fit Goals for 2008:

1) Recognize that there isn’t a “right” work+life fit answer, and stop judging the choices of others . There is no one “right” way to combine work and life, but I still find people are searching for that one correct answer. The truth is that the answer isn’t out there. It’s within each of us. And all of our answers are going to look different, and they are going to change many times throughout our life and career. I know that sounds a little “Glinda the Good Witch meets Dorothy.” But if we acknowledge this fact, maybe we’ll spend less time judging the work+life fit choices of others as being right or wrong, and start sharing strategies for creating solutions that work for us personally and for our jobs. Because this new reality does require new strategies.

2) Refuse to buy into any work+life “wars”—mommy, daddy, singles vs. parents, generational, or other—because we all need to figure out this new work+life fit reality together. The Mommy Wars, et all, distract us and pit us against one another. They keep us stuck by causing us to avoid making the challenging fundamental changes—organizational, managerial, and individual–necessary to create a new way of working and living in today’s world. More unites us on these issues than divides us. That said….

3) Continue to recognize that work+life fit is a “everyone” issue. According to the Work+Life Fit Reality Check there was a statistically significant difference between the experiences of those 34 years old and under versus those 35 and older, and those in households with one person versus households with three or more people. Those over 35 and those who are single were less likely in 2007 to report a better work+life fit than in the prior year. They were less comfortable discussing their need for work+life fit with their manager, and perceived less support from their companies. In today’s 24/7, high tech, global work reality we all need to perceive the same level of access, comfort, and support to find our unique work+life fit.

4) Companies must recognize that work+life flexibility is a core growth strategy, and not a “perk or benefit.” Only one-third of respondents to the Work+Life Fit Reality Check said their organizations viewed flexibility as a growth strategy for managing time, talent, and workflow. That means more than 60% of organizations either see it as a perk or benefit, or don’t offer flexibility at all. And flexibility only works if it’s integrated into the day-to-day business. That requires a strategy that aligns the organization, managers, and employees around a shared understanding of flexibility in the context of that unique business.

Why is this goal so critical for organizations in 2008? Because they are facing a tipping point. Either organizations increase the flexibility they offer voluntarily or they may find the public starts to pressure the government to step in and speed the process up. With only one-in-four respondents to the Work+Life Fit Reality Check saying they have the fit they need, there is obviously a lot of frustration. And the demand for change is building, as indicated by the 58% of respondents who said they want the next President to introduce legislation that would make it easier for organizations to offer and for individuals to have work+life flexibility.