Work/Life: Business Buzz Words We Can Safely Get Rid Of

Well, my peeps, you gotta give me my props. Proving once again that the blogosphere is, in general, ahead of the curve when it comes to trends, it turns out that yours truly spotted something back in August that has just been pointed out by no less an authority than one of them there high falutin’ colleges. I n its annual list of overused or just plain dumb words and phrases that should be excised from our dialogue, Michigan’s Lake Superior University cited the ineffective cross-pollination term “Webinar” as among that those that should be put to rest. Here’s what I had to say about that very word back on August 17th:

…“Webinars,” the newest thing in teleconferencing. There’s something not quite right about this new hybrid term, as if “web” and “seminar” had a one-night stand and decided not to pursue anything the next morning. One can see the intention behind the term, but perhaps this one would have been better left in separate beds.”

“Surge,” “back in the day,” and “sweet,” (that ubiquitous term for “good” used by the young folks) are among some of the other tired terminologies that the university thinks should retire themselves. Well, we in the business world know dozens of turns of phrase that may as well hang it up, and here are a few that should be facing extinction:

BEEN-THERE-DONE-THAT. Yes, we have.

THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX. Say it one more time and you will end up in a box made of pine, my friend.

WIN-WIN SITUATION. Currently only used by people who have run out of anything original to say. Or, as we call them, Loser-Losers.

ON THE SAME PAGE. Never mind that it’s a cliché. From now on it should only be used to describe unsavory situations involving Congressmen.