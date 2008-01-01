First Thought Of The Year: Media Rules!

In 2008, organizations will have to do better. They will have to change the way they approach communications if they want to succeed.

When it comes to communicating with an ever-evolving audience, today’s organizations have more than enough tools to get the job done — television, radio, newspapers, blogs, podcasts, social networks, search, advertising, and much more. But something is missing. Something is not working. The combination of rapid technological innovation and continuous social shifts have left many organizations — from the largest corporation to the smallest nonprofit — struggling to stay focused and execute their ideas.

I believe the key is little ‘m’ media – the information, the experiences, and the stuff that we consume and share every day.

If organizations operate and communicate adopt a little ‘m’ media-centric strategy, putting information, experiences, or stuff — not technology — at the center of their activites they will not only survive, but thrive. If they look for new ways of operating, new models to better serve their audience and live up to the full potential that technology provides as a vehicle for delivering media, they will distinguish themselves and the audience will follow.

Happy 2008. Let’s get started.

Brian is the author of Media Rules!: Mastering Today’s Technology to Connect With and Keep Your Audience. • brian@themediarules.com • www.themediarules.com