New Mobile Tools

Over the past few months I have been playing with a lot of the new GPS enabled mobile apps. There has been a shift (finally) from ported applications (applications written for the web and ported to mobile) and true mobile designed applications. Here are a few I have had some time to play with and test during my travels.

Windows Live Search for Mobile

I really like this product. With or without a GPS, the WLS is a great add-on to any Blackberry or Windows Mobile Device. WLS offers.

•Ability to either speak or type the location or store your searching for

•GPS directions and centering

•Turn by Turn Directions

•Real Time Traffic Status

•Cheap Gas Locations

•Movie Theater locations, times and reviews

•Category breakdown search for local businesses

•Satellite Images

Google Maps w/ My Location (still in Beta)

This application is smaller and more specific than the WLS. The directions were a bit more accurate but not as many local features integrated like WLS.

•Real Time Traffic

•Turn by Turn directions

•Integrated Search – Local business locations and contact information appear all in one place, integrated on your map.

•Satellite Images

Yahoo Go! 2.0