Resolution: Create a Stronger, Smarter Organization

Alongside the new year, you may be looking for a new practice to improve your organization’s competitiveness, talent, staying power, and smarts.

Conduct a learning culture audit to speed your organization along the learning culture continuum and to help you get stronger now.

A simple diagnostic can help you assess your organization and your leadership team’s orientation to learning. Examine characteristics of cultures that encourage or block learning to see how well you’re fostering an environment where everyone continuously learns and applies what they learn faster.

Consider each question carefully and think about your behavior and that of your colleagues. You might also want employees to complete such a survey to get a sense of how they feel you and the entire organization are doing.

By taking organizations through this audit, you demonstrate your willingness to ask tough questions and hear answers which are honest rather than reassuring. The self-assessment should take no more than 10 minutes and the lessons learned can focus your organization for at least the next year.