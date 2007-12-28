Work/Life: The Top Ten Work/Life Balance Movies of 2007

Hey, look, we all have to talk about business every day of the year, but who among us has been able to resist being an armchair critic at our various holiday gatherings? Well, it’s my blog and I can do what I want, so for today I’m the snooty film reviewer we all wish we could get paid to be. Here are my picks for the Top Ten Work/Life Balance films of the year. Whether they present good or bad examples in this category, they merit a special mention, and I’m sure the filmmakers concerned will forgive the tongue planted firmly in the cheek. Eat your heart out, Ebert!

1.RATATOUILLE – It’s a bit sad that the only way we can absorb the message that pursuing something you truly love to do can make you happy (and more inherently balanced) is through an animated rat, but I’ll take my uplifting wish-I-had-become-a-chef-instead-of-a-corporate-recruiter fantasies wherever I can get them. All in all, a great movie about doing what you do with passion.

2.SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET – Another fine example of someone doing what they love, albeit with decidedly different results. If anyone out there is thinking of taking up Sweeney Todd’s occupation, at least sacrifice those guilty of malfeasance first.

3.THE BOURNE ULTIMATUM – Jason Bourne gets to kick butt, drive fast and narrowly escape death every day. As far as I’m concerned, these are all healthy outlets for aggression and negativity, and will probably make Jason much calmer and emotionally available in his home life.

4.MICHAEL CLAYTON – This movie features a disillusioned, overworked corporate attorney having a meltdown and stripping naked during a deposition. I recommend it as aversion therapy for anyone putting in more than 40 hours a week.

5.I AM LEGEND – Again, a cautionary tale. The last man on earth, and just when he’s getting used to some quality down time, suddenly it’s all about macho competition and one-upmanship. Makes you sick.

6.EVAN ALMIGHTY – Not a great movie, but it does provide a great idea for any of us looking to bust out of the grind. I would think that calling in sick would very quickly come in second to calling in charged by God with a sacred duty. Might be worth a try.