Work/Life: ‘Twas the Day After Christmas: A Panic Poem

Because of the holiday on Tuesday, the CEO Dad Tuesday Tirade is on a Wednesday this year. Deal with it. And while you do, please enjoy this Boxing Day poem!
‘Twas the day after Christmas, and all through the house
Everybody relaxing, not a gripe or a grouse
No school for the kids, so they didn’t care
The wife’s office closed for the week…oh, despair!
See, I’d stacked up my Palm Pilot, just like I said
While visions of strategies danced in my head
But all of my contacts were off or away
And I had no transactions to fill up the day
With fear of some down time consuming my mind
I paced back and forth, I was in such a bind!
I did online trading, checked an e-mail or two
That took all of five minutes, now what do I do?
Well, there’s ESPN for a couple of hours
But my wife doesn’t like it, she sits there and glowers
I could take a walk, buy a coffee, but curse!
No, all that caffeine will just make matters worse!
Please somebody call me with a task to fulfill
Or I’ll have a conniption, I swear that I will!
I’m the type who moves constantly, just like a shark
If I don’t then my bite is much worse than my bark!
But wait, something happened, there’s something to see
My daughters have put on a play just for me
One is the hero, the other, the villain
Hey, this is fun, and get this, I’m chillin’!
“Maybe we should all go out for a meal”
Said my wife as I once again feared I’d congeal
“Okay, that sounds good,” I found myself saying
Though why, I don’t know, ‘cause I would be paying
Just the same, “let it go,” a voice said inside
This is family, your loved ones, kick back, let it ride
Here you were looking for something to do
And the answer was sitting there staring at you
Yes, it’s true I get caught up in workaday crud
Which I have to admit makes me rather a dud
There’s plenty of joy to be had in a life
There’s more to it, people, than hard work and strife
So now I’m resolved, I will take some time off
Though you may say it’s crazy, you may even scoff
So happy Boxing Day to all, and to all a good night…
But tomorrow let’s go back to work, all right?