Work/Life: ‘Twas the Day After Christmas: A Panic Poem

Because of the holiday on Tuesday, the CEO Dad Tuesday Tirade is on a Wednesday this year. Deal with it. And while you do, please enjoy this Boxing Day poem!

‘Twas the day after Christmas, and all through the house

Everybody relaxing, not a gripe or a grouse

No school for the kids, so they didn’t care

The wife’s office closed for the week…oh, despair!

See, I’d stacked up my Palm Pilot, just like I said

While visions of strategies danced in my head

But all of my contacts were off or away

And I had no transactions to fill up the day

With fear of some down time consuming my mind

I paced back and forth, I was in such a bind!

I did online trading, checked an e-mail or two

That took all of five minutes, now what do I do?

Well, there’s ESPN for a couple of hours

But my wife doesn’t like it, she sits there and glowers

I could take a walk, buy a coffee, but curse!

No, all that caffeine will just make matters worse!

Please somebody call me with a task to fulfill

Or I’ll have a conniption, I swear that I will!

I’m the type who moves constantly, just like a shark

If I don’t then my bite is much worse than my bark!

But wait, something happened, there’s something to see

My daughters have put on a play just for me

One is the hero, the other, the villain

Hey, this is fun, and get this, I’m chillin’!