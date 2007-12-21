Picture Perfect

I had one of the first cell phones with a camera. It would take these tiny, fuzzy photos that you would share with people on a 1 x 1 inch screen that was so small, that the image was nearly incomprehensible.

Now camera phones have gotten better. My new cell phone has a 2 MP camera and actually supports video conferencing but, I have a nice small Cannon that fits in my pocket for those moments to share. So, what else can the camera be used for .

I have found other really good uses for my cell phone camera. If you have others, please comment and share.

1.Take a photo of where you parked. I go to Disneyland with my family alot. The current structure is the largest covered lot in the United States has 7 levels and holds over 750,000 cars. After parking, I take a photo of the sign where I parked. This is also a great tip for airport parking when your returning from that long 5 day trip.

2.Food can labels. Want to go home and do some research on a food? Take a photo of the label

3.Business addresses and hours.I add them to my Outlook when I return home.

4.Shopping. When looking for a good deal on something, I shoot the label and then go home and look it up online. I have the model, price and sku all at my fingertips.