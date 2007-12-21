Picture Perfect

I had one of the first cell phones with a camera. It would take these tiny, fuzzy photos that you would share with people on a 1 x 1 inch screen that was so small, that the image was nearly incomprehensible.
Now camera phones have gotten better. My new cell phone has a 2 MP camera and actually supports video conferencing but, I have a nice small Cannon that fits in my pocket for those moments to share. So, what else can the camera be used for .
I have found other really good uses for my cell phone camera. If you have others, please comment and share.
1.Take a photo of where you parked. I go to Disneyland with my family alot. The current structure is the largest covered lot in the United States has 7 levels and holds over 750,000 cars. After parking, I take a photo of the sign where I parked. This is also a great tip for airport parking when your returning from that long 5 day trip.
2.Food can labels. Want to go home and do some research on a food? Take a photo of the label
3.Business addresses and hours.I add them to my Outlook when I return home.
4.Shopping. When looking for a good deal on something, I shoot the label and then go home and look it up online. I have the model, price and sku all at my fingertips.
5.Dining. Ever pass a place and say I need to remember about that restaurant next time where thinking about where we should go. Photo it, send an email home and add a entry to your calendar.
6.Hotel rooms. Now that there is no more room keys, they give you that little slip of paper (which I always loose) with your room number. Shoot the room #.
7.Rental Cars. I always shoot a photo of my rental car and the license plate. I forget what I rented and don’t want to start looking for paperwork (which is probably in the glove box of the rental) to remember what I was driving/
8.Shopping list – Low on milk, coffee, etc…Start a photo only shopping list.
9.Take a photo of your bag before you check them. I have a lot of different bags and cannot always remember which ones I took with me on this trip.
10.Gifts. I often see things that I want or that others say they want as a gift. My wife is amazed that something she touched in a store 8 months ago and commented on ends up under the tree at Xmas. I do not have a good memory. I have a camera phone with a lot of memory. And that is good enough for me.
Stephen is Sr. Partner and Network Architect with Odyssey Consulting Group and a Microsoft MVP for Network Technologies.