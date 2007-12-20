Careers: More Dazzling Than Dull

The Wall Street Journal says being a motivational speaker is a high-paying gig. Actually what they say is it one of the five most overpaid jobs in the country.

Apparently that’s a bad thing.

For some of us, overpaid is ample motivation. But you really can’t make a name for yourself on the lecture circuit until you write a book.

And if you’re going to write a non-fiction book, quite often you need a novel thesis or – barring that – a gimmick.

Alas, cleverness is a technique which some authors push too far. Take, for example, a book that arrived in my mailbox this week called Release Your Brilliance. The book promises to deliver “4 steps to transforming your life and revealing your genius to the world.” And I thought that’s what blogs were here for.

Previously unknown to me, the author Simon T. Bailey once worked as a Disney executive but left it all behind to become a motivational speaker. I have no idea how well Bailey motivates people, but he sure has a way with conceits and affirmations.

I am skeptical of affirmations. Oh sure, sometimes I give myself a pep talk, but usually it’s on the tennis court where respectability is my aspiration, rather than say brilliance. But I digress. Bailey’s book offers an exercise he calls The Brilliance Continuum. Let me know if this works for you.