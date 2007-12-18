Leadership: 2007 Communication Successes Hall Of Fame

Last week, I posted my Communication Faux Pas Hall of Fame . This week, it’s the successes that get the ink, profiling those who went the extra mile and communicated well. Unfortunately, to come up with my 11, I really had to look since there are not nearly as many to choose from to induct into the Successes HOF than the Faux Pas HOF. This is no surprise, but disappointing and depressing nonetheless.

So, here goes. As with the last post, if there is someone or some act I overlooked and you think should be included, let me know and I’ll see about including it in updates with appropriate attribution.

1.Hillary Clinton at the November 15 Democratic debate where she looked like she was actually having fun.

2.Rudy Giuliani for demonstrating that a candidate does not have to pander to the base about every single thing to get ahead.

3.Mike Huckabee for showing the country that communication style matters.

4.Winston Ma for being a creative and generous networker.