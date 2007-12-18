Office Gift-Giving

A friend passed along some funny statistics about holiday gift-giving:
•20% of working Americans get stiffed by Secret Santa.
•50% find office gifting expensive and time-consuming.
•A third of those who give gifts to co-workers have re-gifted (32%) or simply thrown out a gift from a co-worker (31%).
•One in five co-workers say they have received an inappropriate gift from a co-worker.
•More than half have received gifts that they didn’t like.
