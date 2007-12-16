Welcome. The Power of Design

Recently a lot has been said about the “power of design” and its positive impact in business performance. According to the UK Design Council , “Share prices of companies using design effectively have outperformed the FTSE All-Share index by 200 per cent over ten years”. Apple, Google, P&G, and Samsung know this.

The question then is why, in the big picture, so few companies truly embrace design as a strategic tool? And why designers are not stronger players in the corporate world?

In my view design and designers are underutilized, and to a point miss-utilized, in today’s business world. I believe the main reason is due to the lack of understanding and appreciation between designers and business people.

My aim in this blog is to bridge this gap, highlighting the “power of design” and creating a greater understanding between designers and business people. Stay tuned for future postings. It will be fun!