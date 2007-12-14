More or Less

Day after day, year after year, I’ve strived to always do more. In school when I was assigned a paper on an “ism” I wrote it on “Moreism.” My first book was titled, Learn More Now . I’ve not aspired for more goods, rather more experiences. As to why, I have more theories than time.

My life was complicated by running forward without recognizing I’d tangled my path. More clients. More calls. More writing. More naps.

When starting something new I rarely asked myself, “What will I take off of my schedule?” I’d never aggregated my actions: looking at all I was doing, observing my patterns, let alone considering my bounds.

Then something changed. No single event gets credit, rather more small events than I should have required. It’s as if the more light has gone out. In it’s place a faint glow that puts everything else in perspective.

Each day I ask myself these questions:

What is it time for?

What is it time to let go of?

Is there even more to let go?

Although some mornings I catch myself trying to separate or avoid the answers, I find these questions as intertwined as learning and life.