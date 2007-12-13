‘Tis the season for attention-demanding tasks

If you’re feeling ‘humbuggy’ this Christmas do something that demands intense concentration. Research by a Canadian professor of psychology has found that people have better focus and are better at attention-demanding tasks when they are in a sombre or miserable mood. Conversely, people that are joyous and happy are better at tasks that require a high level of creativity.

So does that mean that happy people are better at innovation? On the face of it you’d think so but history seems to suggest that the opposite is in fact the case.