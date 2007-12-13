From 8 million pieces of paper to one

I am an amazing organized person except for when I travel. For some reason, I carry 20 different sheets. Flight info, hotel info, googled directions, etc…. Even worse with the 10 emails shared with my wife and assistant with all my info to the point they have no idea where and when I will be anywhere.

Then I found Tripit.com . All my info from all sources in one place and shareable! Trip it allows you to book from any source, email your confirmations to Trip it and it builds an Trip Plan for you.

What is a Trip Plan? A TripPlan is a single web page with all your trip details. Organized by day, it’s a step-by-step guide to the things you’ve planned, plus notes you want on hand during the trip.

A TripPlan is like an itinerary, but better. In addition to organizing your flights, hotels, rental cars, and other typical travel components. Share this with friends or fellow travelers, and even give others the ability to add comments or their own items to the TripPlan. TripIt also gives you helpful options for printing your itinerary so all your information is at your fingertips while you’re on the road, in a concise and easy-to-read format.

In addition, TripIt will automatically add:

Local map info from Google maps

NOAA weather

SeatGuru seating advice

Wikipedia city info

Eventful current events

Flickr city photos

Open Table dining reservations.

Sounds too good to be true? I thought so as well. I created the account and sent my Hyatt flight info from my Outlook inbox and my Orbitz trip confirmation to plans@tripit.com. (When you register, it registers your email address so it knows it’s you. You can even add multiple email addresses.)