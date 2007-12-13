Careers: Personal Branding and Values

I just read an excellent interview with Bill George in Strategy & Business, whose ideas of leadership I blogged about last week and continue to be struck by his emphasis on a “personal compass.” By this he means a set of values that helps you stay on course — and help steer you back if you veer off.

As we go about creating our personal brands, our businesses and what we do almost by definition will evolve. However, at our core, we all need a set of values that are part of our personal brand. This can be anything from providing the best customer service possible to knowing when not to cross the line. During this holiday season when it’s so easy to get caught up in the commercialization of the gift giving, I recommend giving a gift to ourselves of self-reflection. To take a little time to be sure our values are aligned with our work and that we’re headed in the right direction. I know I’m going to take a dose of my own medicine and do a little soul-searching. In my own case, I’ve been working too many hours and believe I can work smarter and more productively.

How are you defining your values? What are you doing to stay true to them? I’d love to hear from you.

Wendy Marx, Personal Branding and Public Relations, Marx Communications

