24 hour Life Detox

Some times I would like to take a break, check in to a non Internet, non phone call, non business treadmill environment and just breathe, think and escape for 24 hours. Today I had a marathon day, back to back meetings, calls, issues etc. My brain simply hurts. My start up is at a critical juncture. I need to be fresh and super energized. We are starting a new fund raising push. I’ve been working 18 hours a day for 18 months. So on Wednesday, I am signing out to regroup and refuel. I’m getting a massage, doing a picnic by myself and having a “me” holiday. What do you do to recharge your spirit, your mind, your being, when you feel like this?