Fresh & Bumpy

“Arrogant” is probably about the worst invective you could throw at anyone purporting to be in the business of building brands. After all, creating a brand is supposed to be premised on supreme respect for your customers. But, shockingly, “arrogant” is the adjective-of-choice Richard Guha and Kevin Price applied to Tesco’s long-anticipated entry into the U.S. market with its Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Markets.

“Tesco would have done better to have copied from Trader Joe’s and simply updated and improved,” say Richard and Kevin in an analysis posted (here) on their website. “Sadly, the company seems to have had an attitude of arrogance and decided to show the unwashed colonials the benefits of civilization, which will backfire.”

Yowch. I haven’t had the opportunity to visit a Fresh & Easy store yet (I live on the East Coast and apparently the Brits decided they might have better luck if they launched their attack from the West Coast this time). But I know Richard and Kevin, and don’t doubt the sincerity of their opinions. They were just as excited as I was before the stores opened that Tesco was going to bring something truly remarkable to our shores — a small-format grocery store, with high quality goods, at reasonable prices, with excellent customer service.

That expectation was based on Tesco’s outstanding reputation in the U.K., as well as its extensive research into the American market before it opened its doors. Tesco’s C.M.O., Simon Uwins told me all about it in an interview in The Hub late last summer:

“I’ve been into countless homes over the last couple of years,” he told me. “I’m a great fan of what you would generally call ethnographic research. I think it gives you far more insight than just doing the more traditional sort of focus-group research. In the end, it manages to combine two things — what people say, and then looking around in their pantries and refrigerators you actually see what they are really buying. That allows you to have a much deeper conversation with them.”

He also said this: “We very much believe that everyone is welcome at Fresh & Easy. That’s a basic belief of our business — that we should love everybody.” (full interview here)