Shortcut Keys in Vista

The average person could save up to 10 minutes per day by using shortcut keys. From saving and printing to select all, etc… That is one full weeks worth of work per year!

The most forgotten of the shortcut keys is the Windows key. The one that looks lole the Microsoft Windows logo. I love my Windows Key. It is the key that on every laptop I have ever owned, will always get worn off first and was my biggest pet peeve with ThinkPad’s as they did not have a Windows Key for a long time.

What does it do? Why is it so cool you ask?? Well…let me give you…

Stephen’s Top 10 Coolest Little Known Shortcuts featuring the Vista Windows Key in No Particular Order:

Windows + # = Launches shortcut in Quick Launch with the position corresponding to the # entered. ( I LOVE THIS ONE!!)

Windows + Break = Displays system properties

Windows +U= Launches Ease of Access Center