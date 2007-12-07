The Leading Edge: Why Sell When You Can Enroll

The less compelling your value is to your customer or client (because it’s more about you getting what you want and need vs. giving them what they want and need), the more convincing you have to be to keep them from smelling a rat. Conversely, the more compelling your value proposition the more likely that you’ll be able to enroll customers/clients and the less need to sell them.

The more you get where people are coming from and take them where they want to go, the more likely they are to let you take them where you want them to go, if your service or product truly adds value.

If your service or product doesn’t honestly add value to your customers/clients, you either have to select different customers/clients or change what you sell.

