Work/Life: The 2007 Work+Life “Fit” Reality Check Survey Results Say…

The results of the 2007 Work+Life Fit Reality Check national survey are in! The research covers fresh work+life fit topics such as the U.S. presidential campaign, the impact of flexibility on customer service, as well as challenges some of the findings from other work+life research. Overall, the results show that, yes, the U.S. culture is making progress from the prior year, but there is still more work to be done.

Why conduct an annual Work+Life Fit Reality Check? In my first Fast Company blog posting, I wrote, “Work+life “fit” requires change on many levels: individually, managerially, organizationally and culturally.” And in my day-to-day work, I do see progress.

Individuals have greater access to the mindset and tools that help them partner with their employer to find mutually-beneficial work+life fit solutions. Managers are creating an environment that supports using flexibility as a tool to manage time, talent and resources. And organizations are operationalizing flexibility as a key lever for business success. But was change happening within the culture? Was progress being made on a broader scale?

To answer these questions, in 2006 we conducted our first national Work+Life Fit Reality Check survey. The goal was to take an annual “pulse” of the U.S. culture. We wanted to measure if the we were collectively evolving beyond our 20th Century, Industrial Age mindset and language about work, life and flexibility and adapting to a 24/7, high tech, global work reality. Last year, we identified and challenged a number of stereotypes keeping us stuck.

Now that the results for 2007 are in, join me over the next few weeks on both my Fast Company and Work+Life “Fit” blogs where I will take a more in-depth look at the areas of progress and opportunity identified in the findings. I look forward to hearing if they reflect your work+life fit “reality.”