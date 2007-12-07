Careers: Rain Falls on Social Networking Parade

I wander through life empowering experts to deal with chronic problems such as product safety, cancer, poverty and Internet privacy. Like taxes and dry cleaning, I often don’t want to know the nitty gritty of how things get done.

Don’t worry, that still leaves me plenty of issues to wring my hands over, like finding a job, a new client or perfect business partners. Yet when it comes to the Net I’m hands on enough to protect my personal data – and I favor penalties for firms that exploit vulnerable people. Privacy intrusions could lead to regulations that wreck the party for all of us.

Those of us who use social networks to help manage or advance professional relationships have paid rapt attention lately to rapidly evolving privacy policies on Facebook among other social networking sites. Facebook is the wild frontier of cyberspace.

Why do I say that? I don’t want other sites reporting to Facebook what I have purchased – or whether I’m looking for a new job, a house or a car. That’s nobody else’s business – information I’m not planning to release to my social network contacts.

Here’s 99% of what you need to know about privacy policies on social networks, job boards or blogs. You are the decider! You want to be the one who decides which contacts view or gathers information about you. Anything short of an opt-in by you is a non-starter.

On the other hand, if you opt to publish information about yourself – and I choose to subscribe to it – then I applaud social networks for helping to propagate this information exchange.