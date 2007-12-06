I Love My Windows Mobile 6 (believe it…or not)

There are three types of people in the world. Blackberry users, Treo users and Windows Mobile users.

I have been through all three in my search for the perfect mobile computing solution. I did the Treo 650. It needed plug in’s galore to be compatible with my apps. I had the early Blackberry 5810. It was very clunky and reminded me of the old WWII in the field crank em phones, and I had a early version of Windows Mobile which was well… Windows but not Windows enough.

So…I bought a Blackjack early this year with WM5 and was surprised and happy. I became at long last Windows Mobile fan. I just upgraded to the Blackjack II and with it came Windows Mobile 6.

So…is it really better? I am happy to say….it is.

For those of you looking at a WM6 phone…here’s what is new.

•Smart Filter:With Smart Filter in email, simply type the subject, word, name or text you want to search for and VOILA!

•Support for Exchange Server 2007

•Windows Mobile 6 adds a number of hotkeys so you can quickly deal with the email in your mailbox i.e. F for Flag or A for Reply to All