Leadership: Have Patience

First, an update to my blog post of October 17 , “Bear Naked Entrepreneurship,” about Bear Naked Granola’s Kelly Flatley and how she built her company. Kellogg’s just bought Bear Naked for something approaching $120 million! (That was the total for 2 companies; no breakout for Bear Naked alone.) All you techies out there looking to make a killing, this business is about as low tech as you can get. People will always need to eat and they’re looking for products that are not only delicious and nutritious, but cool. Kelly and company made granola, surely an old-fashioned food, way cool. Yay, Kelly!

I am not a patient person. This creates huge problems for me because a lot of the time, business moves at the speed of a glacier. I’ll tell you this, if I didn’t counsel myself to be patient as frequently as I do, I’d be out of business.

Almost everything you have to do in business requires patience. From waiting on suppliers to motivating employees to eliciting responses from clients and customers, to writing this blog, patience is required. The most frustrating aspect of business and the one requiring the most patience, of course, is booking business. Since everything else depends on this, it contains an emotional element, making the passage of time slow down even more.

Unless there is money is coming in, in fact, you can’t even really call your business a business. For those of us who are established in business and (hopefully) generating income, we’re in a constant race against time to meet financial goals.

The selling cycle is what gets to me. Now that I have a marketing person working for me, he generates a lot of leads and I just have to follow up. It’s a numbers game: the more leads he generates, the more opportunities I have to sell, the more likely it is something will stick – eventually. I’m religious about follow-up and unless clients or customers tell me point blank that they don’t want to hear from me ever again, they can count on periodically receiving a call or contact of some nature.

Still, a year from first contact to contract is not uncommon, and I’ve had cycles that have gone as long as 3 years. Thing is, many, many business owners don’t have patience and are not persistent. (Click here to read my post on persistence.)