Innovation: 5 Things Customer Service Can Learn from SANTA CLAUS

You’ve read me write that before — customer relationships are conversations, and customer service is the new marketing . One very important part of conversation is the spirit in which we approach it. In many ways, children got it right — they approach every wish as possible. What do you want to be when you grow up? An astronaut!

The other important part of conversation is listening. What would you like Santa to bring you this year? Is the often unspoken question children begin to think about right about now when it gets chilly outside (well, in my part of the world) and signs of the holidays are starting to be everywhere you turn. Children look clearly into your eyes and tell you they are making their list for Santa.

Let’s take a look at five things that customer service can learn from Santa Claus:

1. Santa exists in the minds of those who believe in him. It’s the same for corporations. No matter what you think you are, you’re only what your customers believe you to be.

2. Santa knows what kids want. Customers aren’t children (usually!). But think about the last conversation with your best client. Was it about something they wanted — or you?

3. Santa reads your list. More importantly, he checks it twice. What’s worse than missing the opportunity to delight your customer? Letting a sloppy mistake ruin it. Accuracy is the star of your marketing team.