Innovation: Feds Focus on Flight Fixes

New York City’s airports have seen the worst of the worst when it comes to the flight delays that have characterized this past summer. And as we come into the busy holiday season, it appears that there will be more of the same.

As the opinion page of The New York Times recounted recently, delays in the air over New York have doubled in just the last three years.

Thus it should come as no surprise that the FAA has chosen New York as a test bed of sorts for formulating fixes to the problem of air traffic congestion that has become endemic across America.

The FAA is strongly encouraging the air carriers to come up with solutions. “Failing that,” the Times story reports, “the government will be forced to intervene, imposing limits on the number of flights.” The FAA could also impose some form of “congestion pricing” under which carriers would pay higher fees for departing and landing during peak hours.

What do you think? Should the FAA take stronger action or should the airlines be allowed to solve the problem of flight delays?

Airline Futurist * Miami * www.amadeus.com