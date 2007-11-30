Work/Life: We All Need A Little Music To Get Us Through

Today is the birth anniversary of Allan Sherman, the guy who introduced my generation to the song parody. For those of you a little younger, he was the Weird Al Yankovic of your parents’ generation. For those of you too young to remember Weird Al Yankovic…you are a frightening reminder of the passage of time and I hate you.

Those of us who do recall Mr. Sherman still think of “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah” every time we hear Ponchielli’s “Dance of the Hours” during the local classical music station’s fund drives. (And there’s a whole generation behind me who associates that same music with “Fantasia,” so they probably think I sound like a young whippersnapper now.) In any case, I felt it only proper to honor Allan Sherman on his birthday, and compose a few work/life parodies for your perusal. Get out your tuning fork and your kazoo if you are so inspired.

I WILL UNWIND (to the tune of “I Will Survive”)

First I was afraid, I was petrified

Kept thinking I would be confused without my nine to five

But then my wife explained to me that if we don’t take a break

Then the next time she would see me it would be at my own wake

So now I’m gone, I’m out the door

I took a week off, and I’m not working anymore

Yes, I’m the one who can’t sit still for minute one

But gosh darn it I will do it, I will lie down in the sun

And close my mind

I will unwind

Oh, as long as I know how to rest I might even recline

I’ve got all this week ahead

If it kills me I’ll stay in bed

I will unwind!

I will unwind! Hey, hey….

IMAGINE (to the tune of, uh, “Imagine”)

Imagine there’s no deadlines

It’s easy if you try

No boss above us

To yell and make us cry

Imagine all the people

Driving fifty-five…I, I, I….

Imagine multi-tasking

Is no longer required

No e-mails in your in-box

You go home when you’re tired

Imagine no one caring

About that Power Point….you, hoo-hoo

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m working on a hunch

I think some day you’ll join us

And the world will be at lunch