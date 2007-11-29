Careers: Personal Branding and Work-Life Balance Part 2

I appreciate all the great responses to my post a few weeks ago on work-life balance. Here is the link to the Terrie Williams article I wrote about.

Since a lot of us struggle with work-life balance, living the antithesis of the “four hour work week,” I thought it would be great if we collectively create a list of our ways of copying. Thanks toCarlos Hernandez, of The Fearless Entrepreneur, for sharing his, which I’m reposting right below:

Two of my favorites…going to a San Francisco Giants baseball game…getting up early for a morning walk, followed by respite at the local cafe to sip my morning coffee while reading the newspaper.

And here’s one from Christopher Day, of Evergreen Advisers:

My strategy for making up lost life (doesn’t always work): Visit “tourista-ville” Mystic, Connecticut, walk around, have a cocktail and then go to a casino. That 6 hours and then stay-over can work wonders.

My own is hitting balls on a tennis court or skiing hard down a mountain on a windless, crisp day where you’re so into the moment the day-to-day worries suddenly aren’t there.

I’d love to hear your strategies for coping in our 24/7 culture.