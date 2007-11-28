Leadership: Waiting for a crisis

I was talking to a dear friend and fellow Coach this afternoon about ‘waiting for a crisis to change our ways of being’. It applies in all aspects of our life, work, personal relationships, and health, as well as the health of an organization.

To say human beings process things a certain way is to give validity to a perspective or paradigm that doesn’t serve us. Why wait for a crisis to implement change or rethink and reinvent something? Why not just create something incredible to start off with when everything is already good?

Could it be we automatically settle because amazing things happen to someone else, not us? Is it possible we don’t want to ‘press our luck’? Many become workaholics and yet won’t redefine their lives until their partner is about to ‘walk’. There are those who won’t redefine how a company operates until it’s in crisis and about to go under. Why wait until the last moment when digging yourself out is so much harder than building something new?

There might not be a simple answer, but I’d love to hear your insights on this.

