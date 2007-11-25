The Seven Steps to Instilling Confidence

As a leader, your company looks to you for clarity. The clearer you are about the following seven steps and in being able to articulate it to your company (including shareholders), the more confidence they will have in you.

1. What do you love making (product) or doing (service) that has enough value that other people would be willing and want to pay for (your DREAM)?

2. What desire or problem is your product (what you make) or service (what you do) the best answer or solution to (your VISION and MISSION)?

3. What people or what company has a desire or problem that most urgently needs your product or service, i.e. who are the ones that “Gotta’ have you!” (your MARKETING)?

4. How do you get those people or that company to be aware of their urgent need for your product or service (your ADVERTISING)?

5. How do you convince those people to buy that service or product that they “gotta have?” (your SALES)

6. How do you get your product or service to those people or that company (your PRODUCTION and DELIVERY)?