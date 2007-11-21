Leadership: Heads Up on Coaching

One reason for the boom is the increased emphasis on succession planning. More and more senior leaders are looking for replacements, not simply for themselves but for key levels throughout the organization. Part of this shift is demographic; baby boomers will begin to retire in record numbers. Another part is a realization by senior leaders that they have not prepared their managers to become more senior leaders. Leadership development programs are one solution; another more personalized solution is executive coaching. [Source: Conference Board and Bersin & Associates]

Executive coaching most often involves behavior-based change. [Exceptions include coaching related to business and strategic development.] An individual works with an executive coach to develop a plan of action that addresses behaviors that when improved can affect performance. Typical coaching focuses on aspects of leadership related to communication, delegation, decision-making and conflict management. Sometimes the coaching is developmental; other times the coaching is corrective, finding ways to overcome behaviors that are interfering with productivity as it relates to people and processes.

Yet as popular as coaching has become there are many questions about what coaching is and what coaches really do. Executive Coaching for Results is a good place to start to learn how coaching can help an individual and her organization. Written by three veteran executive coaches (two with a background in hiring and managing other coaches) Executive Coaching for Results provides a step-by-step look, based on real-life case studies, at the coaching process from selecting a coach, using assessments, measuring the return on investment, and follow-up. Here some insights:

Link to leadership development. Coaching cannot exist within a vacuum. It requires the support of senior leaders. Coaching may complement leadership development efforts. Many CEOs, as the authors point out, have received coaching. Their success can serve as testament to its effectiveness.

Manage the coaching engagement. Coaching cannot be a fly-by-the-seat of your pants process. It is a complement to the business equation and as such needs to be managed. The authors include a checklist of items to consider during the process that cover everything from selecting a coach to arranging assessments and arranging sponsorship of senior leaders.