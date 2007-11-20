Work/Life: A Few Words of Thanksgiving, Not My Own

The Tuesday Tirade has become synonymous with some form of sarcastic rant about the state of things among those of us who are overworked and (on their worst days) loving it.

But this is Thanksgiving week, and I’ll tell you what I’m grateful for: those moments in life when you get some perspective, and calm down, and realize you’re just a human being trying to outrun the bombardment of dubious messages you’ve gotten your whole life. If you’re like me, you usually have to rely on outside sources for them, since at the end of a long day about the only wisdom I’m capable of is something like “wow, Tivo is good.”

So, to reiterate, I’m thankful at this time of year for the words I often need to hear whether I know it or not. Here is a representative sampling:

“Ambition is a poor excuse for not having sense enough to be lazy.” – Edgar Bergen

“Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance?” – (same as above)

“One of the symptoms of an approaching nervous breakdown is the belief that one’s work is terribly important.” – Bertrand Russell

“Business conventions are useful because they demonstrate how many people a company can operate without.” – Anonymous