Work/Life: A Few Words of Thanksgiving, Not My Own

CEO Dad’s Tuesday Tirade…
The Tuesday Tirade has become synonymous with some form of sarcastic rant about the state of things among those of us who are overworked and (on their worst days) loving it.
But this is Thanksgiving week, and I’ll tell you what I’m grateful for: those moments in life when you get some perspective, and calm down, and realize you’re just a human being trying to outrun the bombardment of dubious messages you’ve gotten your whole life. If you’re like me, you usually have to rely on outside sources for them, since at the end of a long day about the only wisdom I’m capable of is something like “wow, Tivo is good.”
So, to reiterate, I’m thankful at this time of year for the words I often need to hear whether I know it or not. Here is a representative sampling:
“Ambition is a poor excuse for not having sense enough to be lazy.” – Edgar Bergen
“Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance?” – (same as above)
“One of the symptoms of an approaching nervous breakdown is the belief that one’s work is terribly important.” – Bertrand Russell
“Business conventions are useful because they demonstrate how many people a company can operate without.” – Anonymous
“So I was driving my car, and my boss called and said ‘You’ve been promoted.’ So I swerved. And then he rang a second time and said “You’ve been promoted again.’ And I swerved again. He phoned a third time and said ‘You’re managing director,’ and I went into a tree. When the policeman asked ‘What happened to you?’ I said ‘I careered off the road.’ ” – Tim Vine
“Working gets in the way of living.” – Omar Sharif
“My father taught me to work; he did not teach me to love it.” — Abraham Lincoln
“By working faithfully eight hours a day, you may get to be a boss and work twelve hours a day.” — Robert Frost
“Your work is to discover your world and then with all your heart give yourself to it.” – Buddha
Just a few of the perspective-inducing thoughts I’ll take with me to the table this Turkey Day. If you have a favorite quote that imparts some basic wisdom, I’m sure there are plenty of people who would just gobble it up at this time of year.