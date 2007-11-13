Work/Life: Top Ten Work/Life Balance Turn-Offs

Work/life balance issues can turn up anywhere. Like in a recent Yahoo! Personals article that listed the top ten turn-offs about men for women who end up dating them. Yes, two of the complaints involved being constantly distracted by cell phone calls, and spending the entire evening talking about business issues. Other pet peeves included men who are messy, rude or brag about themselves to excess. Well, I say the world of relationships and dating are not the only places where first impressions count, and we all have a right to know if someone in our workplace is going to be a work/life disaster. Here then, gender-free, are the Top Ten Work/Life Balance Turn Offs:

1.THE THROWER – I think we can all agree that anyone with the tendency to hurl objects across the room when they are frustrated is a lose-lose situation.

2.THE EXCUSIFIER- “That’s okay, go ahead home, I’m going to stay and alphabetize the expenditure files from 1987.” Beware.

3.THE EAT-THROUGH-THE-MEETING MANIAC- “I think if we (GULP) increase productivity (CHOMP) through motivational programs (BITE) we can get (RATHER LIQUID CHEWING) ahead of the (LOUDER GULP) competition.”

4.THE TOO BUSY TO SHOWERER- Only bearable if they have an office door of their own they can close.

5.THE PACER- If you have to watch this nervous person cross in front of your field of vision one more time today, you’re going to set up a trip wire just for fun.

6.THE STOCK CHECKER – Your seventeen shares of tech stocks are not going to do any better even if you check the market on your cell phone every eleven seconds.

7.THE FAKE LAUGHER – Do they even know how much unexamined inner pain that gut-wrenching guffaw is concealing?

8.THE DOZER – You would think waking up with a snort and finding your chin on your chest six times a day would be a clue that perhaps you’re burning the candle at three ends.

9.THE OVERCOMPENSATING CAR PURCHASER – Hey, show off, your life is never as good as your leather interior seems to want us to think it is.

10.THE RATIONALIZER – We do not want to hear about the logic which led you to neglect your loved ones in order to come up with such a brilliant idea that’s really going to turn the company around. Sure, we’ll have a stronger third quarter, but we’ll spend it picturing your family staging an intervention.

It’s been a while since I’ve been on the dating scene, so I can’t vouch for what the turn-offs are in that world, but I think I’ve found a representative sampling in the co-worker category. Feel free to submit your own!