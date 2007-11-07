Careers: It’s A Brand You World

Close readers of Fast Company are hyper-aware of the power of personal branding. My colleague Wendy Marx does a terrific job in these blog posts of exploring the virtues of a well-branded career.

Apparently it’s been a decade since Tom Peters wrote his prescient but at the time controversial Fast Company article called The Brand Called You.

If you’re ready for a deep dive into the power of personal branding, I suggest you tune in Thursday, Nov. 8th to A Brand You World, billed by its organizers as a “global telesummit.” In twelve hours, some of the sharpest personal-brand savvy authors, bloggers and career coaches will provide a series of free, one-hour phone conferences on topics such as:

Writing a great business blog

Building an employer brand to win the war for talent

Promoting your brand with viral marketing

Personal branding for job searches

Adding international flair to your personal brand (a favorite topic of mine)

Some of the sharpest career experts I know will be presenting at A Brand You World, including Richard Nelson Bolles, Liz Ryan, Jason Alba, William Arruda, and Kirsten Dixon.

Personally, I plan to listen in and hear more about podcasting, that’s high on my list of personal branding goals for 2008.

Rusty Weston, My Global Career • San Francisco, Ca • http://www.myglobalcareer.com/ •