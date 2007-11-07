Careers: It’s A Brand You World

Close readers of Fast Company are hyper-aware of the power of personal branding. My colleague Wendy Marx does a terrific job in these blog posts of exploring the virtues of a well-branded career.
Apparently it’s been a decade since Tom Peters wrote his prescient but at the time controversial Fast Company article called The Brand Called You.
If you’re ready for a deep dive into the power of personal branding, I suggest you tune in Thursday, Nov. 8th to A Brand You World, billed by its organizers as a “global telesummit.” In twelve hours, some of the sharpest personal-brand savvy authors, bloggers and career coaches will provide a series of free, one-hour phone conferences on topics such as:
- Writing a great business blog
- Building an employer brand to win the war for talent
- Promoting your brand with viral marketing
- Personal branding for job searches
- Adding international flair to your personal brand (a favorite topic of mine)
Some of the sharpest career experts I know will be presenting at A Brand You World, including Richard Nelson Bolles, Liz Ryan, Jason Alba, William Arruda, and Kirsten Dixon.
Personally, I plan to listen in and hear more about podcasting, that’s high on my list of personal branding goals for 2008.
